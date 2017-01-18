Northbound I-5 reopens after police activity near Coronado Bridg - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Northbound I-5 reopens after police activity near Coronado Bridge

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The California Highway Patrol reopened all northbound lanes of the I-5 Wednesday night after police activity was reported near Coronado Bridge. 

The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 and a stretch of Commercial Street below it in Logan Heights were closed starting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

