Toddlerography w/ Kate Hudson - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Toddlerography w/ Kate Hudson

Posted: Updated:

James and Kate Hudson push their dance ability and fitness to the limit in a class taught by toddlers, where students must mimic the instructors' moves.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.