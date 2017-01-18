Overturned tow truck shuts down SR 163 ramp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A State Route 163 off ramp was closed for hours Wednesday afternoon when a tow truck overturned. 

It happened around 1 p.m. on the southbound Balboa ramp in Kearny Mesa. 

 A truck carrying several cars tipped over and landed on its roof. 

Two other tow trucks were called in to help get the vehicle upright. 

No injuries were reported.

