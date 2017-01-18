Woman paying for rock-throwing incident caught on camera

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Raquel Bonilla was originally charged with felony vandalism and faced a maximum of 3 years in jail if convicted; but as part of a plea deal, she pled guilty to disturbing the peace, which is considered an infraction- and that's less serious than a misdemeanor.

The case all stems from an incident back in August.

The 22-year-old Bonilla and another female were caught on surveillance cameras throwing rocks at Urban MO's, a gay bar in hillcrest, shattering a glass door.

The owner tells CBS News 8 the two had been thrown out of the bar for arguing with customers.

The damage was estimated to be about $1,200 dollars and Bonilla was ordered Wednesay to pay about $1,700 – and she brought that amount with her to court.

Bonilla appeared to be remorseful standing before the judge but did not apologize.

The owner of Urban MO's said he has yet to hear an apology either.

Bonilla declined to comment as she left the courtroom.

