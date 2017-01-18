This year's flu season may stretch into June

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Kaiser Permanente doctors say this year the flu vaccine is more important than ever.

The flu has killed 9 people in San Diego county this year.

A poster hangs within the halls of Kaiser Permanente San Marcos for all patients to see. It highlights San Diego's status in the flu progression.



So far, the county's flu cases are more than double last year and flu season will last through June.

According to the poster, there have been 1,327 cases this season, that number is up 300 from just a week ago and 200 more from a week before that.



This chart only accounts for cases documented through blood or nasal swab tests - not those diagnosed through office visits or over the phone.

So who is most at risk?

Seniors, children under six and patients with chronic conditions - especially those with conditions related to lung disease and asthma, according to professionals.

Fear of catching the flu from the vaccine often scares people away from the shot, but doctors say they have busted that myth.

They say you can't get the flu from the flu shot and that it takes 7-10 days for the vaccine to work.

Influenza A is most common this year and that's what the vaccine protects against.

