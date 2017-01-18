Rhino calf explores habitat at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A new rhino calf made his big public debut at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Wednesday.

10-week-old Taj spent the day exploring his new habitat, but not straying too far away from mom.

The Greater One-Horned Rhino calf spent the first weeks of his life bonding with his mother in a protected area away from the other animals.

Taj will eventually be introduced to four other female rhinos that share the habitat, including his older sister.