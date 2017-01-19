Residents sound off on proposed apartment complex in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Dozens of indignant Scripps Ranch residents made it clear Wednesday night that a 264-unit, four-story apartment complex, proposed on the corner of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road, would not be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Topics discussed during the arguments against the complex included traffic and parking.

The property itself belongs to the San Diego Unified School District, which would agree to lease the land to the Monarch Development Group.

The plan would displace a charter school - Innovations Academy - which is there now. And also displace a popular farmers market run by Bev Cassity and her husband for the past 15 years.

Cassity got emotional as she talked about the special community space her market has become.

"And you're going to throw that away," she said. "And you're not going to try to help us at all."

This controversy is a sign of the times in Scripps Ranch with many residents displaying signs in their front yards that read "No closing schools for apartments."

But some supporters did speak up at Wednesday's meeting, where the public had the chance to voice concerns over the project's environmental impact; especially applauding the 22 affordable-housing units that would be offered - marketed to school district employees.

While those supporters were in the minority in this room, the development company said it would work to address all residents' concerns.

The public has until Feb. 6 to submit questions and concerns regarding the project to the state.