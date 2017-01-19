Local couple attending Women's March on Washington

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — On the eve before flying to the nation's capital, San Marcos couple Ron and Laura Kohl are ready to stand with more than 200,000 people in the Women's March on Washington the day after Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Saturday.

"It confirms what we know, which is speaking out is the only way to stop oppression," said Laura Kohl. "I feel that is more on the continuum of how we're going to continue to kick butt."

This is the largest known march surrounded by a presidential inauguration.

"It's just exciting taking charge and not be a couch potato," Laura said.

The Kohls are a mixed-race family and Laura is an activist on many issues including immigration.

A Quaker, a survivor of the 1970s Jim Jones cult - "The People's Temple"- Laura Kohl has marched in many protests, but missed Dr. King's speech as a child to babysit. She says she belongs in Washington to protest Donald Trump and what she calls "hateful rhetoric."

"You cannot ignore 200,000 people and 700 demonstrations around the world," Laura said.

Laura's husband – part of Vets for Peace and a sailboat racer - said this march isn't just for women but for all races, genders and religions who want President Trump's respect.

"Decency, just decency, we're not looking for a whole lot - just be decent and respectful," said Ron Kohl.

Although this isn't a march of adoration - this will be a march of unity and just the beginning to demand change.

"it's not the final statement that is going to be made about this president," said Laura Kohl. "We are just getting warmed up, we are getting warmed up ."