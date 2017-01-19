Car recovered after deadly hit-and-run in Paradise Hills, no arrests made

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man was struck and fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver in a Lexus sedan Thursday while retrieving an umbrella from his parked car alongside a rain-drenched Paradise Hills street, authorities reported.

The victim's family identified the man struck as Jose Padron and shared a photo with CBS News 8.



The car hit the 49-year-old man as he stood next to his vehicle in the 5900 block of Albemarle Street shortly after 7 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim was carried approximately 30 to 40 feet before rolling off the suspect vehicle's hood. The victim died at the scene, despite the lifesaving efforts of neighbors and paramedics.

Surveillance video shows the driver pulling over after the crash. The driver stopped for about 10 seconds, never got out of the car and then drove away.

Meanwhile down the block, people who heard the horrific crash ran over to the victim, hoping to save his life.

"I grabbed him, took him out of the gutter and immediately started resuscitation. I tried to do CPR on him. He was already gone, but I kept doing it until the paramedics showed up," Eugene Gordon said.

The vehicle was recovered late Thursday and will be impounded and tested for evidence according to police; they also said no one had been arrested.



Police were also not sure if the driver was male or female.



Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.