Ariel Winter Poses Topless in Unretouched Photos, Praises Sofia Vergara for Being 'Curvy Woman' Role Model

Puddles Pity Party returns to the America's Got Talent stage in this sneak peek from Tuesday's new episode, and the perpetually sad clown proved he's got a golden voice.
The Discovery Channel is learning the hard way that when you promise a race between Michael Phelps and a great white shark, you better deliver on that spectacle or you're going to face the wrath of angry (and somewhat unreasonable) Twitter critics.
James Bond is set to make his return to theaters, but fans will have to wait more than a year for the big release.
Christie Brinkley is a gorgeous supermodel, but even she could use a little help when it comes to dating.