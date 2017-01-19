Finding a forever home topped Jaelah's Christmas list

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A Christmas morning tradition for many kids includes opening gifts, but a local 10-year-old girl didn't want any presents. All she wanted for Christmas was a forever home.

Jaelah loves music and dance and so I asked if she wanted to sing us a song, but never expected to hear this:

“I wish I could find a home, somewhere I could live with my brother.”

This little girl, so full of sparkle, made up a song on the spot with her own, heartfelt lyrics.

“I want to feel happy and I want to feel comfortable,” Jaelah said.

Jaelah has just one thing on her Christmas wish list.

“And we could be safe at our new home that's all I want for Christmas Day. Nothing else but a home,” Jaelah added.

Jaelah and her 12-year-old brother, who couldn't make it to the park the day of our playdate, are living apart right now, but are hopeful they can be together again soon, as part of a forever family.

“I dream about them being nice,” said Jaelah.

Jaelah would love a family to cheer for her on the sidelines.

“I like football, I like football, because I get to run and I make touchdowns,” Jaelah said.

She is a star athlete who also plays soccer, basketball, volleyball, and likes to swim too, even if the water is a little cold.

“Some people say you can get sick from the coldness, but it's actually pathogens and bacteria that gets you sick,” explained Jaelah.

This fifth grader tells me she's trying her best to follow her teacher's advice to stay focused in school.

“Because I don't want to fail, because in 5th grade you can fall back and I don't want to,” said Jaelah.

But as self-motivated as she is, what Jaelah deserves is a loving, supportive and stable forever home. She is old enough to know that's what she's missing. She told me that she wants to happy and when I asked if she is happy, here’s what she said:

“But I want to be more happy, with my family not fake family like foster family, not like where there's a lot of staff and people. Like two people that care that's there.”

A family with a big heart to make her Christmas wish come true.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.