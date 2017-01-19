Finding a forever home topped Jaelah's Christmas list

If you've always wanted to help foster children, but aren't in a position to adopt, mentoring could be the perfect way to make a difference in a child's life.
A local 8-year-old girl has a giggle that's so heart-warming, her foster family says you can't help but be in a good mood around her.
The tween years are transition years. And they can be even more challenging when you are living without a forever family to call your own.
16-year-old Tyler notices the little things. And while blowing bubbles toward our camera lens, he was curious and a bit concerned.
It was Mother's Day weekend, 2011, when News 8 first introduced you to mom and daughter duo: Kali and Mildred.
14-year-old Danny assured me he knew how to drive. "I promise we won't wreck," he said. "We're gonna win."
It was about a decade ago, when April decided to adopt. The single mom had two biological daughters, but wanted more.
A local 14-year-old girl recently had to switch high schools again - for the third time this school year. Cinnamon is living in an emergency children's shelter right now - pulled away from a school that felt like home and a basketball team that felt like family.
A local 14-year-old girls says if she could have three wishes, they would include: a new cell phone and her own TV in her room - pretty typical for a teenager.