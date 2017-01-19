Obama's Final Message To The Press: Good luck! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Obama's Final Message To The Press: Good luck!

Posted: Updated:

In his final visit to the White House briefing room, President Obama discussed Russia, health care and jobs. He also essentially told the journalists in the room: See ya! Wouldn't wanna be ya!

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

