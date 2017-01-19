Man who struck North Park mechanic to be arraigned Friday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A man accused of attacking an employee at a North Park auto repair shop with a hammer, leaving the victim seriously injured, is now scheduled to be arraigned Friday.



Louis Richard Cedarholm, 29, was arrested Tuesday in the 3800 block of Mississippi Street, near Jack's Muffler Service, where the attack took place Sunday night. He was subsequently jailed on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, according to jail records.



The victim, Henry Rader, was hit with a hammer 13 times in an apparently unprovoked attack, for which a motive has not been determined, according to San Diego police. He suffered numerous non-life-threatening injuries, including bleeding on the brain, skull and facial fractures, multiple lacerations, missing teeth and may lose an eye, police said.



He was eating alone in the service bay around 8:10 p.m. Sunday when his attacker approached, pulled out a hammer and struck the him in the head seven times, according to police.



After the victim fell to the floor, the suspect looked around the business office, but didn't take anything. He then headed back to the bay and proceeded to hit Rader in the head with the hammer six more times while he was on the ground, then left, police said.



A surveillance camera at the business on University Avenue near Mississippi Street recorded images of the suspect.



Rader's family is raising money via a GoFundMe.com page to help cover his medical expenses and the lengthy rehabilitation period in which he'll be unable to work.

