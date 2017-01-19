Casting JonBenet: Girls Lining Up to Play Tragic Beauty Queen in - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Casting JonBenet: Girls Lining Up to Play Tragic Beauty Queen in New Netflix Documentary

Updated: Jan 19, 2017 3:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.