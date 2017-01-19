Popeye: Affectionate and sweet American Bulldog mix needs loving - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Popeye: Affectionate and sweet American Bulldog mix needs loving home

Posted: Updated:

Breed: American Bulldog mix
Gender:  Male
Age: 4 years
Adoption Fee: $95

Popeye was transferred in from Bonita Department of Animal Services on December 21, 2016. He is neutered, micro-chipped, and up to date on all vaccines and is now ready for a new home.

Popeye is a happy boy who enjoys going for walks and hanging out with his people. He’s affectionate and silly. Popeye is picky about dog friends, so if you have a dog they should meet first before going home together.

Popeye’s adoption fee includes his spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from TruPanion, and a license if residing in Escondido, San Marcos, Poway, Oceanside, and Vista.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

