Popeye: Affectionate and sweet American Bulldog mix needs loving home

Breed: American Bulldog mix

Gender: Male

Age: 4 years

Adoption Fee: $95



Popeye was transferred in from Bonita Department of Animal Services on December 21, 2016. He is neutered, micro-chipped, and up to date on all vaccines and is now ready for a new home.

Popeye is a happy boy who enjoys going for walks and hanging out with his people. He’s affectionate and silly. Popeye is picky about dog friends, so if you have a dog they should meet first before going home together.

Popeye’s adoption fee includes his spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from TruPanion, and a license if residing in Escondido, San Marcos, Poway, Oceanside, and Vista.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.