Popeye: Affectionate and sweet American Bulldog mix needs loving home

It's a Comic-Con blast from the past! News 8 dug deep in the archives to see what's changed and what's stayed the same now that the convention is in its 47th year. Andrea Naversen shows us which characters were a big hit back in 1989 and still are today.
The National Dog Trainer of the Year calls San Diego home. She's always sharing one-minute video tips through social media and this morning she's talking dog etiquette with us.
While most people are glued to their televisions for the popular "Shark Week" others are making a difference off our coast. Particularly a local tattoo artist, Kyle Walker, who uses his profits to raise money for shark finning prevention and awareness.
More than 42,000 people showed up to Del Mar's opening day last year. Just imagine navigating such a huge crowd for hours on end, sounds like you'd be in need of some serious spa time afterward.
On Zoo Day the animals usually come to us, but Friday we went to them. News 8's Ashley Jacobs is at the San Diego Zoo with a pig, a wolf, and a cheetah-dog team!
The word "junk" may be in the title, but don't be fooled. This weekend marks the return of San Diego's most popular 'Junk in the Trunk' Vintage Market.
Sissy, an 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, is looking for a loving home. Sissy is a sweet, happy-go-lucky gal who is looking for a family to love during her golden years. She enjoys snuggling in laps and hanging out with her people and other dogs. If you have love to give, she will return it to you ten-fold!
A lot is happening at SeaWorld this summer, from renovations and additions at the park to revamping shows and summer camps for kids.
Some local kids are learning from the pros what it's like to be in law enforcement. On Wednesday, a police academy camp got a special visit from the ASTREA pilots.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the construction of East County's newest Boys & Girls Club facility.