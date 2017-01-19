Man accused in robbery series pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) — A man accused of robbing two gas stations at gunpoint and trying to rob a third in various San Diego neighborhoods over a 90-minute time span pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges.



Hector Godinez, 32, was ordered held on $250,000 bail.



The first robbery was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Shell station at the corner of F and 25th streets in Golden Hill. The suspect allegedly pulled a gun on an employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



Shortly after 8 p.m., a similar hold-up occurred at a 76 gas station at 1666 First Ave. in the Cortez area, but the robber left without any money, said Deputy District Attorney Lucy Yturralde.



The last in the string of robberies happened shortly after 9 p.m. atanother Shell station on Division Street, in the Shelltown area.



A similar suspect description was provided in all three robberies – a roughly 5-foot-7 thin Hispanic man in his late 30s to early 40s wearing a black shirt and red pants. The suspect vehicle was described as a green Ford Ranger, authorities said.



Around 10:40 p.m., the occupants of a green Ford Ranger attempted to run after the truck was stopped by Border Patrol agents on East 30th Street in National City. One of them dropped a loaded handgun while fleeing, according to National City police.



Arriving National City police officers recognized the pickup truck as the suspect vehicle in the earlier armed robberies and Godinez was arrested.



Police later found clothing allegedly worn by Godinez during the robberies, the prosecutor said.



Godinez has no prior record, and faces 19 years and four months in prison if convicted.



He will be back in court Jan. 30 for a readiness conference and Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing.