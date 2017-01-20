Man wanted for robbing coffee shop at knifepoint

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Authorities are trying to track down a man wanted for robbing the Skybound Coffee and Dessert Lounge on Melrose Drive in Vista on Saturday night.



Investigators say the man asked the barista for a cup of water, then pulled out a 10-inch kitchen knife and demanded cash from the register.

The barista opened the cash register and placed the money on the counter. The suspect then grabbed the money and water and fled the scene northbound through the parking lot



He is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, between 5'8'' and 5'9'' tall, about 130 pounds with a brown goatee and mustache.



If you recognize him you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.