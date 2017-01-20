San Diegans shine a light on diversity and values

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Thursday night, San Diegans were making their views on the inauguration heard, by shining a light on diversity and expressing their own American values.

Several anti-inauguration marches and protesters are planned for Inauguration Day with their starting points are across the city and many are ending in front of the Federal Building.

Thursday night there was a peaceful gathering calling for protection.

On the eve of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, thousands of theaters across the country - from Times Square with multi-platinum artist Josh Groban to Horton Plaza at the Lyceum Theater - shined a light for the Ghostlight Project.



"There is a lot of dread in hearts right now and it's just a time for inclusion," said Ghostlight Project participant Samantha Siguenza.

Honoring and protecting diversity, some participants were gripping signs with message such as: "I am an immigrant - fighting for freedoms of others."

"This is a celebration of people and diversity and we all think alike," said participant Herbert Siguenza. "We all want peace in this world."

While artists are singing for peace, protesters are preparing for anti-inauguration marches.

"It's really a threatening prospect, to see Donald Trump in office for the next four years," said Eric Isaacson of the San Diego Alliance For Justice.

The San Diego Alliance for Justice, created after the Trump election, will protest on Inauguration Day and 500 people have RSVP'd to march with them from San Diego City College to the Federal Building



"If you are going to be a caretaker president, take care of what you do," said Isaacson. "Don't roll back civil rights, don't take away peoples healthcare."

Not everyone is protesting, a CBS News 8 viewer shared a video of San Marcos Border Patrol Agent Ted Huebner who will be the leading agency with his bag pipes for the Inauguration.



In a time when the country may be feel divided, many agree they are proud to be an American.

Marches and protests planned for Friday include:

A walkout and rally by J20 Direct Action at UCSD at 8 a.m



The San Diego Alliance for Justice March from San Diego City College to the Federal Building at 10:30 a.m.



A rally by Union del Barrio in Chicano Park from 3 – 8 p.m.