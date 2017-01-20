EXCLUSIVE: Vin Diesel Praises 'Stunningly Beautiful' Girlfriend, Jokes Craziest Stunt Ever Was 'Fatherhood'

It's no secret that Drake has a lot of love for his friend and collaborator, Lil Wayne, but it appears he recently went above and beyond to show just how much Weezy means to him.
Chrissy Teigen has slammed President Donald Trump on Twitter before, but her latest tweet was apparently the last straw.
Author Andrew Morton says it was very important to Princess Diana that the public know her side of the story.
Kenya Moore has suffered a painful loss. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Monday to honor the life of her grandmother with an emotional series of photos. MORE: 'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Reveals Her Husband's Identity "Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever ...
Titanic fans may want to get out their checkbooks, because Rose has once again invited Jack to dinner.