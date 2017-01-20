Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy Broadway Date After Shockin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy Broadway Date After Shocking Racist Incident With Paparazzo

Updated: Jan 20, 2017 7:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.