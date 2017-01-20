'House of Cards' Reveals Season 5 Premiere Date on Inauguration - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'House of Cards' Reveals Season 5 Premiere Date on Inauguration Day: 'We Make the Terror'

Updated: Jan 20, 2017 9:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.