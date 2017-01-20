Animal treatment questions cancel 'A Dog's Purpose' premiere

Comic-Con International 2017 kicks off on Thursday, July 20th and will run through Sunday, July 23rd. View related stories and videos from the annual local event.
Laura Benanti recounts the quick turnaround required to pull off her impression of the now-First Lady on a live taping of The Late Show.
A 926-pound (420-kilogram) Mako shark caught off the New Jersey coast won’t be recognized as a state record because more than one angler helped catch it.
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand.
Russia may represent bad news for President Donald Trump. But not for his late-night nemesis, Stephen Colbert.
After learning that Mark Hamill is beyond tired of hearing the famous Star Wars phrase "I am your father," James brings out four sets of father-children combos and has Mark, Anna Faris and Jenny Slate which Dad is actually the parent of the child they're with.
Kenneth Branagh got to hear the reactions of WWII veterans who lived the story that inspired 'Dunkirk.'
Right before he came out on stage at The Late Show, the star of 'Ozark' read yet another critical review of his acting work, but isn't bothered one bit.
'Atomic Blonde' star James McAvoy got a photo with Canada's Prime Minister and contemplates what his X-Men superpower might be.
Don't be surprised to see 'Friends from College' star Keegan-Michael Key playing a key role alongside Oscar Isaac in the star-studded cast of 'Hamlet.'
The 45th Vice President and 'An Inconvenient Sequel' documentarian Al Gore once found himself at a moral crossroads eerily similar to Donald Trump Jr.'s.
'Ballers' star Rob Corddry wanted to get some new ink, but only from one particular, untrained tattoo artist.