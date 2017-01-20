Fine Dining Restaurant Gives Former Inmates a Second Chance: 'They Opened Their Arms and Accepted Me'

A homeless man in Florida taking a bath in a retention pond had his toes chomped off by a gator, authorities said.
A 5-year-old boy has been subjected to internet backlash after he was set-up to kick a major league baseball player during a recent game.
Once-secret recordings of Princess Diana that reveal the most intimate details of her life will be broadcast in a controversial new documentary.
A couple who married in a California hospital last year after the groom became severely ill has returned to the facility to celebrate their one-year anniversary.
Police in New Orleans are searching for a gunman they said shot an officer, who has now survived a shooting for the third time in his law enforcement career, cops said.
A heartbroken family has bid a final farewell to their 18-day-old baby who died of meningitis after her parents believe she was kissed by someone carrying the herpes virus.
More than two dozen police officers joined forces to build a tree house for a fallen officer’s daughter in New York this week.
A San Antonio man reportedly blamed the devil after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a room with a 4-year-old relative, police said.
A woman slapped the back of a squad car before a Minneapolis police officer opened fire, killing yoga teacher Justine Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible attack, according to court documents.