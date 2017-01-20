Trump's Inauguration: This Is Really Happening

Donald Trump flew down to D.C. Thursday on a plane that looked eerily like Air Force One, and when we say "flew" we don't mean he flew the plane. You wouldn't want to trust something that important to someone with zero experience.
Laura Benanti recounts the quick turnaround required to pull off her impression of the now-First Lady on a live taping of The Late Show.
Russia may represent bad news for President Donald Trump. But not for his late-night nemesis, Stephen Colbert.
Kenneth Branagh got to hear the reactions of WWII veterans who lived the story that inspired 'Dunkirk.'
Right before he came out on stage at The Late Show, the star of 'Ozark' read yet another critical review of his acting work, but isn't bothered one bit.
'Atomic Blonde' star James McAvoy got a photo with Canada's Prime Minister and contemplates what his X-Men superpower might be.
Don't be surprised to see 'Friends from College' star Keegan-Michael Key playing a key role alongside Oscar Isaac in the star-studded cast of 'Hamlet.'
The 45th Vice President and 'An Inconvenient Sequel' documentarian Al Gore once found himself at a moral crossroads eerily similar to Donald Trump Jr.'s.
'Ballers' star Rob Corddry wanted to get some new ink, but only from one particular, untrained tattoo artist.
'The Ranch' star Ashton Kutcher has a theory that unbaked tweets already had their moment in the sun.
'Last Week Tonight' host John Oliver believes the son of the President's emails are definitely something, but questions if something means anything to anyone anymore.