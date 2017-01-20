Wall of mud threatening homes in Santee

SANTEE (CBS 8) - The second of three storms moving through San Diego County is packing a wallop. Huge downpours throughout the afternoon led to problems for residents.

One area hit hard was Santee, where construction crews quickly worked to dig out mud that was close to seeping into a Santee neighborhood off Medina and Mast Boulevard.

“It looked like lava coming down the hill like a landslide and all the rocks,” said resident Mary Farson-Collier.

As Farson-Collier showed CBS News 8 how the hillside was threatening their house, Santee Councilmember Ron Hall arrived at the scene.

On top of the hillside is a massive housing development called Castlerock, which is located on the San Diego city line side.

“They said the hill they created was more stable than the mountain before this all happened,” added Farson-Collier.

She fears the mud will clog the drain and there could be a potential for flooding.

Councilman Hall assured concerned neighbors more manpower is on the way.

Mary just hopes it's enough:

“We are concerned about it coming down, if it storms in the middle of the night what are we going to be able to do?”

Since one side of the fence is located in San Diego and the other side is Santee, crews from both agencies have responded to assist with the mud.