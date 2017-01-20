Cahill finalizes $1.75 million, 1-year contract with Padres - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cahill finalizes $1.75 million, 1-year contract with Padres

Posted: Updated:
Chicago Cubs Pitcher Trevor Cahill (53) in action during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Chicago Cubs Pitcher Trevor Cahill (53) in action during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Right-hander Trevor Cahill and the San Diego Padres have finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract.

Cahill, who went to high school in suburban Vista, can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 15, 20 and 25. He also can earn $250,000 in bonuses based on relief appearances: $125,000 each for 40 and 50. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.

He went 4-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 50 games, including one start, for the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He was a AL All-Star in 2010 with the Oakland Athletics.

To create room on the 40-man roster Friday, outfielder Jabari Blash was designated for assignment by the Padres.


Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.