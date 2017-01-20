Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

Posted: Updated:

One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

Paco Ramos, a CBS 8 Interactive Digital Editor, arrived in Washington, D.C. Tuesday and hit the streets to give us a behind-the-scenes look during this historic time.

He saw the White House without lights, as if no one was home.

Ramos also visited the Lincoln Memorial - where President Trump held his inaugural concert.

“When I happened to be there that's when 3 Doors Down was doing a sound check. So I got to see a little of them as well as I was walking around.”

Friday, Ramos said despite the protests and the pictures of violence seen the in network feeds, he personally never felt that he was in danger of being hurt. 

Ramos also said it was a very different experience from the inauguration he attended four years ago.

“Walking up and down the street one to two days before the ceremony, you were walking shoulder-to-shoulder with people,” Ramos continued. “This time around not so many people came to D.C. and there was so much more energy I felt four years ago.”
    
But being at an inauguration, Ramos said is such an awe-inspiring event that he encourages others who are interested to attend at least one.

“Whether you agree with him or not, I feel like every American should probably witness it at some point in their life. See the transfer of powers.”

  • Campaign 2016 - News, opinion and analysis of the U.S. electionMore>>

  • Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Monday, January 23 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-01-23 16:52:34 GMT

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

  • LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    Saturday, January 21 2017 3:51 PM EST2017-01-21 20:51:43 GMT

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

  • Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Friday, January 20 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-01-21 04:13:09 GMT

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.