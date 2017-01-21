Power outages continue across San Diego Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - About 10 power outages were reported Sunday afternoon throughout the county due to the severe weather, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.



The number of customers affected by the outages ranged from more than 1,200 to a handful, depending on what part of the county was affected.



Outages were reported from the North County area of Oceanside, Vista and Pauma Valley, to San Ysidro and Chula Vista in the South Bay and Kearny Mesa

and Tierrasanta, to Japatul Valley and Buckman Springs to the east.



SDG&E officials did not provide an estimated time that power would be restored to the affected communities.

