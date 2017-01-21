Emergency homeless shelters open downtown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Homeless shelters have been activated in the downtown area for Saturday night, as the region braces for more rain, according to officials.



The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown for homeless San Diegans was activated by the city in partnership with its Housing Commission.



Shelter nights are provided during severe weather conditions, either 50 degrees or below or a 40 percent chance of rain.



Check-in at the Father Joe's Villages shelter was scheduled for 4 p.m. at 1501 Imperial Ave., with room for up to 250 people. A meal was scheduled to be provided and check-out was set for Sunday at 5 a.m.



Another shelter at 1250 Sixth Ave. was being set up for 30 people. Check in was between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. today, with check-out at 7 a.m. Sunday. A meal was to be provided there as well.