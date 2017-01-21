Man clinging to tree rescued from San Diego River - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

MISSION VALLEY (CNS) - A man who became stranded in the San Diego River in Mission Valley was rescued Saturday afternoon without injury by firefighters and lifeguards, according to authorities.
   
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Swift Water Rescue Team responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to Avenida Del Rio near Camino de la Reina behind the Fashion Valley mall, according to Capt. Joe Amador.
   
That's where they found a man clinging to a tree about 20 feet from the river's edge, Amador said.
   
The man, who was not identified, was rescued by 1 p.m. The ambulance and paramedics who had responded to the rescue were canceled.
   
It was not clear how the man became stranded in the middle of the river.

