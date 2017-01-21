Coast Guard keeps Mission Bay Channel open - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Coast Guard keeps Mission Bay Channel open

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Coast Guard denied lifeguards requests to close Mission Bay Channel to boating traffic Saturday. 
     
The channel had 10 to 15-foot waves breaking inside the channel entrance, making it very dangerous and difficult for boats to navigate.

The jetty was closed to foot traffic.

Lifeguards sent requests to boats on the water asking them to come in through San Diego Bay rather than Mission Bay.      

