Sea foam lathers up in Ocean Beach

OCEAN BEACH (CBS 8) - Part of Ocean Beach looked like an overflowing washing machine Saturday.



Huge globs of sea foam blew off the water and collected on the beach in thick jiggling blankets.



Sea foam is generated by pounding surf breaking down algae and organic matter brought into the ocean by storm runoff.



Some people frolicked in the foam, but a word of caution.



Authorities say sea foam can sometimes cause skin irritation.