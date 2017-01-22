Aziz Ansari Slams 'Casual White Supremacy,' Supports Political P - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Aziz Ansari Slams 'Casual White Supremacy,' Supports Political Protests in First Post-Inauguration 'SNL'

Updated: Jan 22, 2017 12:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.