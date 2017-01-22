Rachel Platten Displeased About Unauthorized Use of Her Song at Inaugural Ball

Freaky New 'IT' Trailer Makes Pennywise the Clown Even More Terrifying -- Watch at Your Own Risk!

Freaky New 'IT' Trailer Makes Pennywise the Clown Even More Terrifying -- Watch at Your Own Risk!

If you thought you were creeped out by the first trailer for the upcoming big screen adaptation of Stephen King's iconic horror story, IT, just wait until you hear Pennywise the Clown actually speak!

If you thought you were creeped out by the first trailer for the upcoming big screen adaptation of Stephen King's iconic horror story, IT, just wait until you hear Pennywise the Clown actually speak!