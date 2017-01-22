'Saturday Night Live' Lampoons Donald Trump, 'La La Land' and Ub - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Saturday Night Live' Lampoons Donald Trump, 'La La Land' and Uber in Politically Charged New Episode

Updated: Jan 22, 2017 12:26 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.