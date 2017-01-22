Chula Vista hit hard by storm

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The City of Chula Vista was greatly impacted by Friday’s storm, according to officials who reported down power lines, fallen trees and large tree branches, flooding, gas leaks and blocked roadways around the city Sunday.



Due to debris, fallen trees, flooding, and other hazards, the city said the following Chula Vista parks and locations will remain closed until further notice:

-- Rice Canyon

-- Lower Salt Creek Park restroom

-- Sunset View Park

-- Area 31 tennis courts

-- Terra Nova Park

-- Eucalyptus Park

-- Hilltop Park

-- Lauderbach Park

-- Rohr Park

-- Max fields

-- All Seasons Park

-- Chula Vista Community Park

-- Harvest Park

-- Santa Venetia Park

-- Voyager Park

-- Greg Rogers Park.

The Public Works telephone lines were opened at noon on Sunday for reports of non-emergency situations such as trees down on City property, broken street lights, or large potholes. The phone number is 619-397-6000.

Sandbags were available, while supplies last, starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Public Works Center located at 1800 Maxwell Road. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per residence and proof of Chula Vista residency may be required.

PHOTOS: San Diego Storm damage

Over 100 trees have been reported down in Chula Vista with Rohr Park losing at least 20 large trees from the storm. Residents are cautioned to stay away from any down trees or large branches, as well as downed electrical lines.



To report a power outage or down electrical lines, call 911 and SDG&E immediately at 800-611- 7343.

To check for power outages, go to the SDG&E power outage map at: www.sdge.com/safety/outages.

Residents are encouraged to report any storm damage at their home or business as it helps the County of San Diego and the City track how the storm affected residents. Visit http://bit.ly/2iUVHUd.

For the latest forecasts visit CBS News 8's Weather page.