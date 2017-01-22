Homeless shelters in downtown San Diego activated for Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Homeless shelters have again been activated in the downtown area Sunday, as the region braces for more rain, according to officials.

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown for homeless San Diegans was reactivated by the

city in partnership with the Housing Commission.



Shelter nights are provided during severe weather conditions, either 50 degrees or below or a 40 percent chance of rain.



Check-in at the Father Joe's Villages shelter was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at 1501 Imperial Ave., with room for up to 250 people. A meal was

scheduled to be provided and check-out was set for Monday at 5 a.m.



Another shelter at 1250 Sixth Ave. was being set up for 30 people. Check in was between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., with check-out at 7 a.m. Monday. A meal was

to be provided there as well.