17 residents displaced after tree falls on apartment building in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A tree fell on an apartment building in National City Sunday, and while 17 residents were displaced, no one was hurt, firefighter said.



The National City Fire department responded at about 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of East 24th Street, where six children and 11 adults were forced from their homes, according to a dispatcher for NCFD.



No one was trapped and everyone was able to make it to safety uninjured, the dispatcher said.



It was unclear what type of tree it was that toppled or how large it was and there was no time estimate when or if the residents would be allowed to

return to their homes.

