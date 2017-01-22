United computer glitch cancels 6 flights, delays 200 more - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

United computer glitch cancels 6 flights, delays 200 more

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says six flights were cancelled and 200 more were delayed because of a computer problem that forced a ground stop for all domestic flights that lasted about 2 ½ hours Sunday.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King calls the glitch an "IT issue."

The airline is waiving flight change fees through Wednesday for any travelers affected by the problem. United says there will be no extra charge for anyone flying in the same class and between the same cities.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.


