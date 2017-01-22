San Diego fire officials increase staff as third storm hits

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego fire officials increased staffing of firefighters and lifeguards Sunday as a third and most powerful storm arrived.
Fire Chief Brian Fennessy ordered the additional staffing and equipment including nine lifeguard Swift Water Rescue Teams deployed throughout the city, seven Utility Rescue Vehicles staffed with two firefighters for highly mobile storm response, two Urban Search and Rescue Apparatus staffed with four firefighters each, two Fire-Rescue Emergency Medical Service Helicopters staffed with Swift Water Rescue trained crews, one Type 1 Swift Water Team with state response capability, activation of the San Diego Urban Area (SDUA) All-Hazards Incident Management Team, and a Level 2 Department Operations Center (DOC) activation.
"The ground is heavily saturated as a result of the two most recent storms. As such, the strong winds have increased the potential for large trees to fall. Soil saturation has also increased the risk of flooding, mud/debris flows and landslides within the City,'' Fennessy said. "Our rivers and creeks are currently at flood stage which represents a major concern."
Fennessy ordered an increase in the number of available lifeguard Services Division Swift Water Rescue Team members and firefighters until the storm has passed and the weather related threat to life and property has passed.
Authorities on Thursday released a sketch of a man suspected of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in Encinitas.
The Beach Blaster ride at Belmont Park in San Diego and five similar attractions statewide were voluntarily shut down by operators today in the wake of a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair, the California Department of Industrial Relations announced Thursday.
Manuel Margot came within a triple of the cycle and fellow rookie Dusty Coleman hit his first major league home run, leading the San Diego Padres past the New York Mets 7-5 on Thursday night.
A crash happened during the morning commute Wednesday on the northbound I-805 just past SR-52. News 8's Marcella Lee reports near the scene with reaction from that witness and the CHP.
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.
A state prosecutor and son of an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal was arrested on a child pornography charge at his home in Coronado.
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.
The Trump administration said Thursday that prototypes for a proposed border wall with Mexico have been delayed until November because two companies have objected to the bidding process, dealing another setback to the president's aggressive timetable to make good on a signature campaign pledge.