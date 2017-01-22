San Diego fire officials increase staff as third storm hits

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego fire officials increased staffing of firefighters and lifeguards Sunday as a third and most powerful storm arrived.



Fire Chief Brian Fennessy ordered the additional staffing and equipment including nine lifeguard Swift Water Rescue Teams deployed throughout the city, seven Utility Rescue Vehicles staffed with two firefighters for highly mobile storm response, two Urban Search and Rescue Apparatus staffed with four firefighters each, two Fire-Rescue Emergency Medical Service Helicopters staffed with Swift Water Rescue trained crews, one Type 1 Swift Water Team with state response capability, activation of the San Diego Urban Area (SDUA) All-Hazards Incident Management Team, and a Level 2 Department Operations Center (DOC) activation.



"The ground is heavily saturated as a result of the two most recent storms. As such, the strong winds have increased the potential for large trees to fall. Soil saturation has also increased the risk of flooding, mud/debris flows and landslides within the City,'' Fennessy said. "Our rivers and creeks are currently at flood stage which represents a major concern."



Fennessy ordered an increase in the number of available lifeguard Services Division Swift Water Rescue Team members and firefighters until the storm has passed and the weather related threat to life and property has passed.