Water main break floods parts of Columbia Street

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Crews worked Monday to repair a broken water main near Santa Fe Depot that flooded streets in downtown San Diego.

The concrete pipe ruptured just after 2:00 a.m. on Columbia Street between Broadway and C Street, San Diego city spokesman Arian Collins said. The overflow was under control within 45 minutes, he said.

Police shut down nearby streets for repairs.

At one point, the water was inches away from flooding a nearby cafe, but no structural flooding was reported.

The mishap left the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Columbia Street without water service pending repairs, which were expected to be complete by late Monday afternoon, Collins said.

