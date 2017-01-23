Water main break floods parts of Columbia Street - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Water main break floods parts of Columbia Street

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Crews worked Monday to repair a broken water main near Santa Fe Depot that flooded streets in downtown San Diego.

The concrete pipe ruptured just after 2:00 a.m. on Columbia Street between Broadway and C Street, San Diego city spokesman Arian Collins said. The overflow was under control within 45 minutes, he said. 

Police shut down nearby streets for repairs.

At one point, the water was inches away from flooding a nearby cafe, but no structural flooding was reported. 

The mishap left the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Columbia Street without water service pending repairs, which were expected to be complete by late Monday afternoon, Collins said.
  

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Ex-priest in Boston sex abuse scandal released from prison

    Ex-priest in Boston sex abuse scandal released from prison

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:51:27 GMT

    A convicted pedophile priest at the center of Boston's Roman Catholic clergy sex abuse scandal settled into an apartment in western Massachusetts on Friday, across the street from a children's dance studio.

     

    A convicted pedophile priest at the center of Boston's Roman Catholic clergy sex abuse scandal settled into an apartment in western Massachusetts on Friday, across the street from a children's dance studio.

     

  • Unveiling Ceremony for Mark Hamill Drive planned for Sunday

    Unveiling Ceremony for Mark Hamill Drive planned for Sunday

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:18:13 GMT

    A block of a Clairemont street being named in honor of San Diego native and Jedi Master Mark Hamill will be unveiled at a public ceremony on Sunday.

     

    A block of a Clairemont street being named in honor of San Diego native and Jedi Master Mark Hamill will be unveiled at a public ceremony on Sunday.

     

  • Zoo Day: Giant Horned Lizard

    Zoo Day: Giant Horned Lizard

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:14:15 GMT

    They're native to Central America and the horns on their body help protect and blend them in with their surroundings.  

     

    They're native to Central America and the horns on their body help protect and blend them in with their surroundings.  

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.