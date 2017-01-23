4-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy Walks for the First Time, Thanks - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

4-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy Walks for the First Time, Thanks to Stranger's Donation

Updated: Jan 23, 2017 5:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.