Storm really doing a number on San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Potholes - created by rain water seeping into cracks and expanding – are in turn, making our roads bumpier and more destructive compared to drier months.



"After the rain, is some of the worst times for potholes and particularly when we've had three storms in a row," said Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Throughout Faulconer's tenure as mayor, one of his top priorities has been improving roads and streets.

Potholes are no exception.

City spokesperson Anthony Santacroce said crews are out daily working to get them fixed.

"We're always monitoring road repair needs," said Santacroce. "But the best indicator are the requests we get from the residents of the City of San Diego."

City officials say the best way to tackle potholes is to report them.

You can do so by going online or downloading an app.

The app is called Get It Done San Diego or you can log onto www.sandiego.gov/get-it-done.

Unveiled last year, the site and app are where you can report the location of a pothole, upload a picture and check on its status.

"The spat of storms that we've had recently have brought lots and lots of requests to our Get It Done app," Santacroce said.

While Santacroce couldn't provide us with an estimate, CBS News 8 counted more than 52 requests during a six-hour period on Monday alone.

Normally, the city has a seven-day response rate.

Santacroce admits back-to-back storms have increased that but not by much.

"Our focus is patching the streets so traffic can continue," he said.

Words that were echoed by the mayor Monday, as he vowed to keep repairing streets - one pothole at a time.

"We're gonna be very busy over the next several weeks, 'cause they know the mayor is gonna make sure that they're out there filling those potholes," Faulconer said.