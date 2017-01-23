Man accused of vandalizing cars at Oceanside dealership pleads not guilty

VISTA (CNS) - A man accused of vandalizing about 30 vehicles at an Oceanside car dealership, causing $175,00 in damage, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of felony vandalism and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Devon Burg, 29, was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with the Dec. 26 spree of malicious property damage at Mossy Infiniti in the 3500 block of College

Boulevard, police said.

Images captured by security cameras at the business helped authorities identify Burg as the alleged perpetrator, said Officer Kathleen Vincent.

Burg - out of custody on $20,000 bail -- was ordered to stay away from the car dealership during the criminal case.

A readiness conference is set for Feb. 1 and a preliminary hearing for Feb. 6.

Burg faces three years and eight months in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Melissa Ocampo. She said the investigation is continuing in the case.

