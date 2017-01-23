The Avett Brothers Perform 'Give Me Love, Give Me Peace On Earth - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Avett Brothers Perform 'Give Me Love, Give Me Peace On Earth'

Posted: Updated:

The Avett Brothers chose this George Harrison song, a message of hope and unity, to play for the Late Show audience on Inauguration Day.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.