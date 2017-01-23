CHP warns drivers heading to local mountains

Newcomer Travis Wood combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, and Cory Spangenberg tripled in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run on a ball four wild pitch to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
Friday marked one year since San Diego Police Officer Jonathan DeGuzman was shot and killed while on patrol in Southcrest.
Two Escondido men were taken into custody Friday in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Encinitas.
Two suspects in an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl near Grandview Surf Beach were arrested Friday.
Surf is up this weekend and the timing couldn't be better. Tropical storm Hilary is churning up the waves off our coastline just in time for the 10th annual Supergirl Pro Surfing Championship.
A proposed resolution in opposition to the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is scheduled to go before the San Diego City Council's Budget Committee next week.
Bus drivers and mechanics for San Diego's North County Transit District allege they are owed thousands of dollars in accrued vacation, sick and personal time from First Transit, a national company that operated NCTD's bus service for the past seven years under a $178 million contract.