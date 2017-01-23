CHP warns drivers heading to local mountains

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The recent storms are bringing people to our local mountains.

But getting there has been anything but easy.

Driving has been downright dangerous as time and the weather has even forced some schools to close.

San Diegans heading up to the mountains need to be prepared.

Interstate 8 came to a crawl Monday night about 15 miles east of Kitchen Creek Road because of ice on the road, and CHP said a falling boulder hit a tow truck pushing it off the road.

But some still braved the conditions and headed out to see the snow like City Heights couple Jesus and Melissa Covarrubias who loaded the family in the car to head to Mt. Laguna.

And then a Coronado driver in a big truck pulled up to a Pine Valley store with a paddle board in the bed of his truck.

"We were looking for some boogie boards and we had a paddle board with no fins on it so we are going to try it out and see what happens," said the man.

The snow is good for business in Pine Valley but locals ask visitors to be mindful.

"They leave their garbage and it's awful," said Chrystal Gillet.

Heading up the mountain can be dangerous with low visibility, snow covered signs and high wind.

In a dangerous area of Interstate 8 west bound just east of Kitchen Creek Road, was the location where a boulder flew off the hillside Monday night, and it took Caltrans several hours to remove it. Just on the other side of the freeway, a tow truck slid off the road.

"He said he was only driving about 35 mph and in the corner of his eye he saw some motion," said CHP Officer Edward Ketchum about the tow truck drive. "He said he applied the brakes and turned hard to the left but he said there was zero time to avoid the rock."

The tow truck company didn't want to talk to CBS News 8 but CHP said he was assisting stranded drivers and narrowly escaped death.

"He is alright," said Ketchum. "No injuries to report but his pride."

The dropping temps could turn roads to ice, but still San Diegans are embracing the unusual winter.

"I love weather," said Jesus Covarrubias. "I am in the wrong city that's for sure."

WB I-8 east of Kitchen Creek, reopened to traffic.

#SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 24, 2017