Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency for San Diego and other California counties

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for San Diego County on Monday for the powerful winter storms that have caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.



Brown issued emergency proclamations "to secure funding to help communities respond to and recover from" the storms, which "have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways," according to a statement from Brown's office.



The proclamations direct Caltrans "to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program" and order the Office of Emergency Services to "provide assistance to the counties, as appropriate and based upon damage assessments received from local governments."



The proclamation also covers 49 of California's 57 other counties.