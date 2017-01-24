Ryan Reynolds Responds to 'Deadpool' Oscars Snub With a 'Regularly Scheduled Tickle Fight'

There's no stopping Kevin Hart!
There may be a hiccup in a second season of Big Little Lies.
Sorry ladies, Drake Bell is taken.
Marc Anthony is "surrounded by love" after the death of his mother.
No bride, no problem!
Dr. Luke wants Lady Gaga to tell her part of the story in regards to his lawsuit against Kesha.
It's been a week since Linkin Park's Chester Bennington died and his bandmates continue to pay their respects to their fallen friend.
It's all good between Drake Bell and Josh Peck.
Britt Nilsson is coming clean about her time on The Bachelor.
Emilia Clarke is celebrating...with a little help from her friends.