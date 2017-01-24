Ivanka Trump, Monica Lewinsky Show Support for Barron: 'He's a Baby Whisperer'

Husband of Woman Murdered on Cruise Ship Weeps in Court as He's Charged With Murder

New details have emerged in the case of a 39-year-old mother who was murdered on a cruise ship because she allegedly "wouldn't stop laughing" at her husband.

