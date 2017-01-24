Ivanka Trump, Monica Lewinsky Show Support for Barron: 'He's a Baby Whisperer'

A teen who was injured in a freak accident on the "Fire Ball" at the Ohio State fair on Wednesday is now speaking out.
A 9-year-old boy with Down syndrome has gone viral after his heartwarming version of one of Whitney Houston’s hit songs was posted online.
A 25-year-old Florida man was charged after allegedly leaving his 8-month-old baby in a trailer with no air conditioner, police said.
A kind-hearted Maryland police officer bought diapers for a woman who was caught trying to steal them for her baby, police said.
The wife of the new White House communications director has filed for divorce after three years of marriage due to his "naked ambition" and unwavering loyalty to President Trump, according to a report.
Some Americans are suffering from a debilitating condition which is brought on by how they worked out.
New details have emerged in the case of a 39-year-old mother who was murdered on a cruise ship because she allegedly "wouldn't stop laughing" at her husband.