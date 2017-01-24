Lily-Rose Depp Is Karl Lagerfeld's Latest Chanel Show Bride -- S - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lily-Rose Depp Is Karl Lagerfeld's Latest Chanel Show Bride -- See Her Ethereal Gown!

Updated: Jan 24, 2017 10:56 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.